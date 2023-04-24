Dr. William A. Bennett, 87

FRANKLIN — Dr. William “Bill” A. Bennett, 87, a longtime resident of Franklin and well known chiropractor, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin. Dr. Bennett was born in Laconia on April 2, 1935, the son of the late Hiram Asa and Esther (Caulkin) Bennett.

Following his high school graduation in 1953, Bill attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida, where he graduated in 1963 with his Bachelor in Chiropractic Medicine. After college he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving from Feb. 25, 1958 to Feb. 24, 1960, and continuing with the Army Reserves until 1964. He opened his own chiropractic office in Franklin and practiced there until his retirement after 34 years.

