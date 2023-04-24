Dr. William A. Bennett, 87

FRANKLIN — Dr. William “Bill” A. Bennett, 87, a longtime resident of Franklin and well known chiropractor, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin. Dr. Bennett was born in Laconia on April 2, 1935, the son of the late Hiram Asa and Esther (Caulkin) Bennett.
Following his high school graduation in 1953, Bill attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida, where he graduated in 1963 with his Bachelor in Chiropractic Medicine. After college he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving from Feb. 25, 1958 to Feb. 24, 1960, and continuing with the Army Reserves until 1964. He opened his own chiropractic office in Franklin and practiced there until his retirement after 34 years.
Bill enjoyed helping local youth in the area with learning challenges by volunteering countless hours at Franklin High School, Special Education Department.
He was a very talented musician and played the organ for the Baptist Church in Franklin for many years. He also loved the piano. He was thrilled to play the Baby Grand piano for his fellow residents at Mountain Ridge during his short stay there. Bill loved to travel and did so extensively with Dava and their children, taking many family trips. He also traveled later in life with Elaine, spending part of the winters in Florida. While there, he loved being chauffeured around by Johnny and Lorna. The foursome created a lot of happy memories.
He enjoyed many hours of card playing with family and friends. Always including a story of his antics growing up. Most of which ended with his mother’s words “Oh Billy.” He had a wonderful sense of humor.
His passion for gardening and home improvement was evident in the numerous homes he owned in the area. His pride showed through in his beautiful flower gardens and the antiques he collected over the years.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Dava Leigh (Hopper) Bennett; siblings, Donald, Lois and Pat; and step-grandson, Michael Richard.
His family includes his wife of 16 years, Elaine (Gauthier) Bennett; daughter, Famie Bennett of Ramrod Key, Florida; sons, David Bennett of Dover and Matthew Bennett of Ramrod Key, Florida.
He is also survived by his stepfamily, Colleen and Brett Murray of Franklin, Cindi and David Demers of Florida, Carol and Joe Richard of Tilton and Michele and Todd Corey of Tilton; his grandchildren, Ryan Desrochers, Matthew Bennett Jr., Kyle Bennett and Tyler Bennett all of Ramrod Key, Florida; step-grandchildren, Philip McCall of California, Shaun McCall of Concord, Patrick McCall of Franklin, Jeremy Hoffman of Florida, Nicholas Emerson of Massachusetts and Bryce Corey of Tilton; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
According to Bill’s wishes there will be no calling hours held. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring in Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.
If you would like to remember Dr. Bennett in a special way, make a donation in his memory to the Special Education Dept. at Franklin High School.
