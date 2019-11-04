MEREDITH — Dr. Thomas R. Nadeau, age 86, died at his home in Meredith on Oct. 29, 2019.
Thomas was born April 6, 1933, in Massena, New York, to Hermidas and Martha Nadeau. Thomas graduated from Albany Pharmacy School in 1954 and Albany Medical School in 1958, where he met his wife of 62 years, Charlotte Mongo.
Upon becoming a doctor, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and, as a captain, was stationed in California.
In 1961, Thomas and Charlotte moved to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire where he started private practice at the Laconia Clinic. Two years later, he completed construction of the Inter-Lakes Medical Center in Meredith and began his family practice. Working alongside his wife, Inter-Lakes provided care for the region’s residents for more than 35 years. In the latter part of Thomas’ career, he worked extended shifts in the Lakes Region General Hospital emergency room and served as director of the Nathan Brody Chemical Dependency Program where he initiated groundbreaking therapeutic approaches to treat addiction and withdrawal. He was honored in retirement in 2014 by the Meredith Visiting Nursing Association for his contributions to the Lakes Region medical community.
Thomas, known as “Doc” by many in town, spoke fondly of his childhood growing up and working in his father’s pool room in Massena. It was his pool, cards and wrist-twisting skills learned there that financed his dreams to attend college. His science-focused curriculum in Albany left little room for other subjects. He did, however, have a single elective in English literature which ignited his passion for reading poetry, short stories, and journalism, while also inspiring him to pen prose of his own. This passion remained throughout his life as he relished purchasing used books from, and donating to, the Meredith Public Library. His children’s and grandchildren’s most cherished memories are of the stories he told and those he wrote.
In his younger years, Doc was a regular fixture on the pitching mound on summer nights at the park where he enjoyed the comradery of playing with friends and patients. His love for sports extended beyond the softball diamond to the boxing ring where he enjoyed serving as a ringside doctor for amateur New Hampshire fighters.
In a bygone era of late-night house calls and consultations at the grocery store or gas station, Doc was welcomed into homes and was available to all. He had the privilege of ushering townspeople into the world and caring for them as they grew old. The hallmark of his career was his commitment to treating friends and neighbors with the dignity everyone deserves.
Known for his quick wit, broad smile, and formal attire, regardless of the weather, Doc was appreciated by many and will be missed by more.
Dr. Thomas R. Nadeau was predeceased by his brothers, Bob and Billy Nadeau.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; brother Reginald Nadeau of Massena, New York; and his five daughters, Paula Booth, Regina Nadeau, Maria Cohen, Carla Nadeau, and Johna Nadeau, as well as their partners, Ethan Booth, David Frost, Paul Clark, and Ed Scribner. He leaves behind six grandchildren, including Nicholas, Lauren, and Grace Booth, Charlotte and Roy Nadeau-Clark, and Kathryn Cohen; and many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and -nephews.
There will be no calling services, as the family will be having a private memorial.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
