GILFORD —- Philip Marcus Ellis, 87, of 388 Old Lakeshore Rd., Gilford, died peacefully at his home on November 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Philip was born in 1933 in Bourton, England, the son of George Ellis and Mary (Godden) Ellis.
He graduated from Kings College London School of Medicine in 1957, and soon met his wife, Maeve (Mullen), while they were both doing their residencies in anesthesiology at St. Stephens Hospital in London. They were married in 1961 when Philip became a British Army medical officer stationed in Cyprus. Maeve traveled with him for three years as a civilian attached to the British Army. While based in Cyprus, Philip also worked on assignment in Libya, and he and Maeve traveled to Israel, Turkey, Yugoslavia, Greece, Austria, and Germany. After completing his service, Dr. Ellis returned to practice anesthesia in England for several years before receiving a two-year appointment with his wife at the University Hospital in Oslo, Norway. Philip and his wife later moved to Winnipeg, Canada, for two years, before settling in Gilford, New Hampshire, in 1970.
Dr. Ellis worked as an anesthesiologist at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia from 1970 - 2001, where he and Maeve were fortunate to be able to practice together for many years. During this time, Philip also practiced anesthesia at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro. He was a member of the American Medical Association and the New Hampshire Medical Society.
Philip always had a passion for aviation, first learning to fly as a medical student in 1952. He earned his private pilot license in 1979 and kept a single-engine Cessna aircraft at the nearby Laconia Airport. Philip joined the Civil Air Patrol and flew both search and rescue missions and cadet training missions with the Hawk Composite Squadron in Moultonborough, NH. He served for a time as the Wing Medical Officer for the Civil Air Patrol’s New Hampshire Wing. In 1992 he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves as an Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA), becoming a medical officer with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Following his retirement from medicine in 2001, Philip continued to be active with the Civil Air Patrol for a number of years. His other hobbies and interests included traveling, boating, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Philip was predeceased by his wife, Maeve Mullen Ellis, of Gilford in 2010, and his sister, Susan Allen of East Sussex, England. He is survived by three children, Julia P. Ellis and her husband David Krzywicki of Gilford, Petra K. Ellis and her partner Ruth Kurniawati of Longmeadow, MA, and Tara A. Ellis of Lebanon, NH, and two grandchildren, Anna Maeve Ellis and Daniel S. Ellis of Gilford.
His immediate family will be holding a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd., PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.