GILMANTON — Dr. Philip Evans Bolton passed on to his forever home on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, after a very short and tragic illness.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 11, 1938, the son of Althea Dunn Bolton and Elmer George Bolton.
Dr. Bolton attended Tufts University and Tufts Medical School. His internship was at the Boston City Hospital and his four years of residency at the Lahey Clinic. His practice was in Norwood, Massachusetts, where he was an excellent, highly respected and compassionate extra-mile Orthopedic surgeon.
He is survived by his beloved "bride" of 58-plus years, Linda B. Bolton; his children and their families: son Dr. Philip and wife Dr. Susan, children Connor, Miles and Grant; son Andrew and wife Susan, children Emily, Rachel and Paul; son Peter and wife Jean, children Matthew and Kathleen; daughter Julie Bolton; son Jim and wife Sarah Bolton, children James, Quinton and Dawson; son No. 5 Howard Chun; and his most beloved four-legged "lap" dog, Jeremiah.
Lovingly known as Doc B, Dr. Phil, Bubba, Bear to his friends and family, he has requested his obituary simply read, “He lived, He loved,” which says it all! His faith and family were the very center of his love and life!
He was involved in scouting, Sr. High Church school, choir, church boards, town boards, a search team for school leadership, gardening, woodworking, stained glass creations, farming with pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, a cow, geese, horses and even a llama! His dearest joy above all was (and is) his family, including many cousins and their families.
Dr. Bolton was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Richard Andrew Bolton.
Calling Hours will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Service of Celebration will be on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Gilmanton Community Corner Church, 497 Province Road, Gilmanton.
“He lived, he loved” So much more needs to be said about a man who gave so much of himself for others. His service of celebration will fill your hearts with hope and joy!
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Gilmanton Community Church, PO Box 16, Gilmanton NH 03237; Camp Sentinel, 29 Sentinel Lodge Road, Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH 03816; or to Parkinson’s research, Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Ste. 1509, NY, NY 10018.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
