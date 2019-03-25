MATTAWAN, Mich. — Dr. Kenneth Andrew Steuer, Ph.D., 61, died March 14, 2019, at home in Mattawan.
He was born in 1957, in Sayville, New York, the son of Andrew and M. Dorothy "Dot" (Schunk) Steuer.
Ken attended the University of New Hampshire, earning his bachelor's degree in History. He then attended Georgetown University, earning a master of science degree in Foreign Service. He later earned a master of arts degree in Political Science and eventually a Ph.D. in History from the University of Minnesota. He also studied at the Goethe Institut in Schwabisch Hall, Germany, and at London Guildhall University in the United Kingdom.
Ken loved to do research, to learn new things and to encourage others to do so. He taught history and international studies at the University of Minnesota, Indiana University, and Western Michigan University during his career.
Ken and his family are faithful members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kalamazoo. He served as an officer in several congregations as the family moved around the Midwest.
Ken was an avid collector of many things, particularly stamps. He also loved coaching his children in various sports, including ringette, softball and ice hockey. Above all else, Ken loved being with his family. He enjoyed family dinners, conversations, projects and the trips the family took together. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He was also a man of singular integrity and honesty.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Susan (Burns) Steuer; his mother, Dot Steuer of Laconia, New Hampshire; daughters Jennifer (Brent) Cahill, Magdalena Steuer and Julianna Steuer; grandchildren Blaise and Maverick Cahill; sister Julianna (Ronald) Nelson; brother Timothy (Christine) Steuer; and other family members and friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Edward Steuer.
There will be a memorial service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Parade Road, Laconia, New Hampshire, on Saturday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m., led by Pastor Jennifer Hitt. A gathering will take place afterwards.
Memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church. To sign the online guest book, go to www.adamspawpaw.com.
