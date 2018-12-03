GILFORD — Joseph J. Paterno, Ph.D., 77, of 37 Roberts Road, died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 30, 2018.
Born July 15, 1941, in Boston, Dr. Paterno grew up in Salem, Massachusetts, and, after spending summer seasons as a child and young boy in Gilford, moved here with his family in 1955. He was a graduate of Laconia High School, Class of 1959. He attended the University of New Hampshire, graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in Chemical Engineering in 1963. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and president of the New Hampshire Alpha Chapter of Tau Beta Pi, the national engineering honor society. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduating with an master of science degree in Chemical Engineering in 1965.
Following MIT, he was employed at Avco Corporation, working on the re-entry heat shield for the Apollo spacecraft command module. He then attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute under a NASA Fellowship where he took his Ph.D. degree in Chemical Engineering, majoring in Polymer Science, in 1970.
While a graduate student at Rensselaer in 1969, he married Nancy Peterson of Gilford, and the couple resided in Troy, New York.
From 1970 to 1991, he worked for the Norton Company in Worcester, Massachusetts, and rapidly rose through the ranks from senior research engineer to research supervisor to director of R&D to divisional vice-president to vice-president of worldwide manufacturing and finally to corporate vice-president. As part of Norton’s philosophy of developing management talent, in 1978, the company sent him to attend the Executive Summer Program at Dartmouth College’s Amos Tuck Business School. At one point in his Norton career, Dr. Paterno had operating responsibility for all abrasive manufacturing facilities worldwide, encompassing 13 plants in eight countries. He traveled extensively on business throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, England, France, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Japan and South Africa. He was an early advocate of bringing statistical methods to the factory floor to improve process control, quality and cost. He also taught strategic planning at Norton Company’s Management Institute. During his Norton career, he and his family lived in Sterling, Massachusetts.
Following his retirement from Norton in 1991, Dr. Paterno and his family moved to Gilford after he joined the University of New Hampshire staff as the executive director of the University’s Industrial Research Center, providing technical help to New Hampshire companies. He also was an adjunct professor of Chemical Engineering.
Although he formally retired from the university in 1996, he maintained close relations with the university’s College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, serving in a number of volunteer capacities, including assisting the college’s dean with industrial relations and as a member and past chairman of the college’s Industrial Advisory Board.
As board chair, he led a successful effort to lobby the State Legislature to appropriate $52M to renovate and expand Kingsbury Hall, the aging home of all of the college’s engineering departments as well as the Mathematics and Computer Science departments. This initiative was later expanded with another $63M to renovate James, DeMeritt and Parsons Halls, which house the college’s Earth Sciences, Physics and Chemistry Departments, respectively. He also served as a member of the college’s Chemical Engineering and Electrical and Computer Engineering Departments’ advisory boards and was a major fundraiser for the college’s New Kingsbury Hall Equipment Fund and the Society of Women Engineers STEM Outreach Program to New Hampshire Middle School Girls.
In 2001, he and his wife, Nancy, established the Joe and Nancy Paterno Endowed Scholarship Fund to support UNH undergraduate engineering students from New Hampshire. In 2009, Dr. Paterno was presented the annual Distinguished Alumni Award by the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences Alumni Society. More recently, he was an adviser to the college’s Society of Women Engineers.
Dr. Paterno was an avid skier and spent countless days at Gunstock Ski Area. He also enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. He loved projects and helping friends. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 49 years, Nancy; one daughter, Joanna Bergman of Gilford; two grandsons, Bradley and Brendan Bergman of Gilford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Paterno, in 1965; his father Joseph Paterno, in 1983; and his mother, Ailene Cook Orr, in 1992.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be at a later date at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gilford Public Library, 31 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
