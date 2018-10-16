HOLDERNESS — Dr. John M. Messinger II died suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, doing what he loved, racing kayaks with friends.
John was born April 24, 1958, in Buffalo, New York.
John leaves behind his wife, Susan. They had just celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary the day before. He also leaves behind his loving and talented son, Adam Messinger.
He was preceded in death by his son, Carlton F. Messinger II, whom he missed on a daily basis; his mother, Josephine Messinger; his father, retired Lt. Colonel Carlton Messinger; and his father-law, Paul Rizzo.
John will be missed by all his family members, friends, staff and patients.
John and Susan own Main Street Dental which they opened in Plymouth in 2002. John and family moved to Plymouth in 1998 from their hometown of Buffalo, New York. They wanted to live and work in a beautiful area and raise their children in small-town New England.
John received his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Buffalo in 1985.
John was a tenured professor in chemistry at Buffalo State College before making a career change to become a dentist. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) from the University of Buffalo in 1997. He completed his residency in General Dentistry at Buffalo General Hospital in 1998.
John was an avid hiker. He had received an award for climbing 111 4,000-foot mountains in New England, including all 4,000-foot mountains in the state of New Hampshire. He was a Squam ranger and participated every year in Flags on the 48, in memory of 911. John climbed Mount Rainer in 2008 to celebrate his 50th birthday.
John is survived by his mother-in-law, June Rizzo; brother Peter Messinger and sister-in-law Patty; sister Martha Messinger; sister-in-law Patricia Babcock and husband Mel; Sharon Miller and husband Tony; brother-in-law Steven Rizzo and wife Loree; Paula Douglas and husband Craig; David Rizzo and wife Anat; Ann Inesedy and husband Danis; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews.
A memorial service will be at St. Mathews Church, 11 School St., Plymouth, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20th. All are welcome.
John will be missed immensely by his wife, Susan, who stated, “This is not what we planned, and it wasn’t supposed to end this way. I love you honey! Take care of Carl."
In lieu of flowers, you can donate in memory of John Messinger: The Farnum Center, 140 Queen City, Manchester, NH 03103. Your donation will be used to help fight the opiate crisis.
The Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway Meredith, and Meredith Bay Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To view John’s online book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
