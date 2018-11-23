NAPLES, Fla. — Dr. David Howard Shonting, 86 of Naples, passed away from a stroke on Sept. 23, 2018, in Trustbridge Hospice, Delray Beach.
David was born on July 22, 1932, to Howard and Inez (Ranger) Shonting in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Laconia High School in Laconia, New Hampshire, with the Class of 1949. He graduated in 1953 with a degree in chemistry from the University of New Hampshire where he also earned his chemistry master’s degree in 1955. He received his Science Doctorate in Oceanography from MIT in 1966.
David authored many scientific publications, including a science book intended for the general public, "Chixculub: The Impact and Tsunami" (the story of the largest known asteroid to hit the earth). An ocean scientist and well-known ocean science consultant, he also held several patents.
David was a passionate sailor, an avid golfer, loved classical music, especially chamber music, theater, ballet, opera, and the symphony. David sang for many years in the choir at St. Columba’s Chapel, Middletown, Rhode Island. He had a passion for local as well as world travel and a taste for fine wines and fine cuisine. He was a charismatic, brilliant and complex renaissance man, with a creative spirit and enduring curiosity. David was an avid animal-lover, progressive-minded, he donated to many worthy causes. Blessed with a warm and generous spirit, he was loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and husband.
David was preceded in death by his daughter, Caryn (Shonting) Bourque.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Nadia (Felis); sons Jonathan and Christopher; grandson Adam (Hailee) Bourque; great-grandsons Carson and Lincoln Bourque; step-daughter Anastasiya; many well-loved cousins, including John Richardson, Gail Richardson (Gary Andy) and Anne Parsons. Special friends were his co-author and dear friend, Cathy Ezrailson; Paul (his best friend since third grade) and his wife, Pat Dubrule.
David was a uniquely friendly and loyal person, cherished and loved by many dear friends who are grievously mourning his loss.
Details of the Memorial services/celebrations of his life are forthcoming with a tentative date of August 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island, and will be posted on his Facebook site and elsewhere.
Donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842; 401-846-8276, in lieu of flowers.
