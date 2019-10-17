BELMONT — Dr. Charles Russell Fink III, D.C., 64, of Belmont, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.
Chuck was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on Nov. 13, 1954, to Charles Russell II, and Margaret Ann (Howard) Fink. At age 11, he moved to Nashua, graduating from Bishop Guertin High School in 1972. “Chuckie” was the oldest of eight children and was remembered fondly as a great big brother, helping to take care of his siblings, especially after the passing of his mother at the age of nine.
In 1982, Chuck became known as Dr. Fink when he graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. After moving back to New Hampshire and being an associate of Dr. Stephen Guild, he opened his own practice, Fink Chiropractic & Natural Health Improvement Center, in Laconia, in 1989. Chuck was always the academic and ahead of the curve when it came to research-based diagnostics and treatments and you may have read some of his Healthy Living Tips in the Weirs or Cocheco Times newspapers. Compassionately devoted to the health of his patients, Chuck practiced chiropractic in Laconia for more than 35 years, making his impact on the wellbeing of the community immeasurable.
In addition to his dedication to the welfare of others, Chuck always felt driven to be civically involved. As a result, he decided to run for public office and was elected to the New Hampshire State Legislature in 2012. He represented Belknap 6 and served until 2014.
Chuck enjoyed the natural world around him. No matter where he lived, he loved to create, maintain, and graciously share the bounty of a home farm. From fruit trees to berry bushes, vine-ripe tomatoes to sky-high sunflowers, chickens to honeybees (and the occasional bear!), Chuck grew it all and then some. You would often find him taking walks in the woods with his wife, Betty, and his dogs, Rusty and Delilah. And he was always ready to share his knowledge of a particular tree or wild berry with the grandchildren that joined them on occasion. In his younger years, Chuck liked to go ice fishing and was an avid golfer in the Pheasant Ridge Men’s Golf League.
Whether we knew him as Chuck, Chuckie, Charles, Dr. Fink, Dad, or Grampie, Chuck made an impression wherever he went and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Pike-Fink; his father and step-mother, Charles and Bina Fink; brothers Mike and his wife, Donna, Dan and his wife, Edie, and George and his wife, Tammy; sisters Laura and her husband, Bill, Julie and her husband, Pat, Sabrina and her husband, Jeff, and Theresa and her husband, Mike, and all their families; his children, Lorienne (Fink) Valovanie, and her husband, Sean, Matthew Fink, and Maleia (Fink) Raymond and her husband, Thomas; step-children Jerry Waldron and his wife, Deb, Jessica Martin and her husband, Don, Charles Waldron and his wife, Laura, and Amanda Ainsworth; as well as nine grandchildren, with the 10th on the way.
He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret.
All are welcome to a Celebration of Life reception on Sunday, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m., at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., Laconia.
All are also welcome for Calling Hours on Monday, Oct. 21, 4-6 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
