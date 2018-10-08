“There is nothing that can equal the treasure of so many shared memories…”
GILFORD — Carolyn Elizabeth Drake MD, FOCOG, 61, of Gilford, died on Sept. 27, 2018, peacefully at her home, with family and friends in attendance.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1956, in Pasadena California, to the late Preston Alford Drake and Ruth Peabody (Osborne) Drake.
Carolyn’s favorite character was the Energizer Bunny. Everyone who knew her would agree she had boundless energy for the things she was passionate about: family, friends, and patients. She loved the outdoors and would hike or kayak or garden anytime she could. She was a strong woman with angel wings. She would fight for those things that she felt needed correction, regardless of the political correctness. If it needed to be said, she said it. She would also open her heart to those in need at the drop of a hat and be just as passionate about providing help. She was part of volunteer teams that went to Niger, Africa and to Guatemala to perform surgeries that changed the lives of needy women in those countries.
Carolyn received her medical degree (MD) and did her training and residency at Stanford University. She practiced women’s health in New Hampshire for most of her career. When it was clear that medicine was changing, she went back to school for a followup master's degree in business (MBA). While studying for this second degree, she continued to practice medicine full-time. She also worked as a medical director at Tufts Health Plan.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Roger Bailey, and sons Bryan Bailey, Nicholas Bailey, and Alexander Bailey, along with his wife, Nicole. Carolyn is also survived by her two older brothers, Jon Drake and family in Fresno, California, and Howard Drake and his spouse of Alton.
There will no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Gilford Community Church on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m., reception to follow.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Anderson Ganong Cancer Center, Lakes Region General Healthcare, 80 Highland St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paguette Funeral & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
