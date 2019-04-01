MEREDITH — Anne Windsor Beaman, PhD, PsYD, died March 27, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, at Meredith Bay Colony Club, Meredith, where she had resided since 2014, the last three years in “The Gardens,” the memory care section.
Anne born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 30, 1941, the daughter of David Webster Beaman Jr. and Ruth Anderson Beaman. Anne grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York. After graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in Applied Arts from Skidmore College in 1963, Anne joined the Peace Corps and taught secondary school in a small village in Nigeria for 2 ½ years. Anne loved learning about different cultures and places and people and, after leaving Nigeria, she explored Egypt, the Middle East, and Europe.
In 1981, Anne earned a Ph.D. in Anthropology from Boston University. For her doctoral research, she was in Kenya for two years, living with and studying the women of the Rendille, a camel herding, nomadic tribe. She enjoyed and was gifted at learning languages and about the people around her.
After returning to the U.S., Anne was an Anthropology instructor at Boston University, and later worked in Boston for New England Carpenters Union while planning her real passion: Psychology. In 2006, Anne graduated from Antioch University of New England with a degree in Clinical Psychology. As a psychologist, she moved to Gorham and worked at Northern Human Services in Berlin for about five years.
Anne had many talents and passions. She loved music, and to draw and paint. She enjoyed the outdoors — sailing, rowing, sky-diving, skiing, hiking, camping and rock-climbing. She liked to find solutions, from fixing broken plumbing to building free-standing bookshelves, to digging into computer problems. She enjoyed family times and singing with siblings and nieces and nephews.
Anne was predeceased by her parents, step-mother Jane Lawrence Beaman, and brother David W Beaman III.
She is survived by sisters Deborah Hopps (Robert) and Constance Renner (Wendel); sister-in-law Diane Beaman; and by brothers Thomas (Jean) and John (Susan). She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, and by 19 great-nieces and -nephews.
There will be a memorial service and reception at Meredith Bay Colony Club on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. in the library.
A graveside service for Anne’s cremains will be on Saturday, April 27, in Poughkeepsie, New York at 1 p.m. at the David Beaman Plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. A reception will follow.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.