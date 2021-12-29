RUMNEY — Douglas W. Robertson, 52, of East Rumney Road, Rumney, NH, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Christmas Eve night.
Doug was a proud father of two children, Caleb and Shelby, and an equally proud grandfather of three grandsons, Jacoby, Darryl, and Donovan. He was an artist at heart with a genuine compassion for the world around him. He loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed doing projects such as woodworking and refurbishing things, bringing them back to life.
Doug graduated from Plymouth Regional High School and was a lifelong resident of the area. He worked as a baker for several businesses over the years and helped many of the locals start off their mornings the right way with a hot coffee, a fresh donut, and a bright smile. Most recently, he worked at the Covered Bridge Farm Table in Campton, NH.
Doug was predeceased by his father, Charles L. Robertson and his brother, Buddy W. Robertson, both of Thornton, NH; his stepdad, Edward F. Woodbury and his uncle, David W. Converse, both of Rumney, NH.
Doug is survived by his mother Jean L. Woodbury of Rumney, NH; his son, Caleb D. Robertson of Rumney, NH; his daughter, Shelby L. Gordon and her husband Cody M. Gordon of Laconia, NH; his three grandchildren, Jacoby and Darryl McCarthy-Robertson of Gilford, NH and Donovan Robertson of Rumney, NH; his two brothers, Edward S. Woodbury and Michael Robertson and his sister Cheryl Woodbury all of Plymouth, NH; his aunt Eunice Converse of Rumney, NH; along with several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Doug was a great man with an amazing sense of humor, a sensitive heart, and a kind soul. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Services for Doug will be held in the Spring.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family.
