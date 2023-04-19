GROTON — Douglas William Hutchins, 68, a native of Meredith and longtime resident of Groton, died April 2, at his home.
Doug was a mechanic and tinkerer at heart and was well known for his talent with boat motor repairs. He graduated from Manchester Technical College where he majored in mechanics and electrical. After graduation, Doug bought a home in Groton, where he lived for many years. Doug’s first long-term job was with Beebe River Mills.
Some of Doug’s fondest memories came from working at Robertie’s Hebron Marina doing boat motor repairs. For a time, Doug served as a volunteer firefighter with Hebron Fire Department. He enjoyed careers as a truck driver for companies such as Dead River Co., Maxam, and Freudenburg NOK. His last job was on the night watch for Precision Lumber Co.
Doug was an avid boat captain. He loved navigating his pontoon boat on local rivers and lakes Winnipesaukee and Newfound. He spent many days on Newfound Lake with his family and his beloved dog, Rocky the pitbull. Doug will forever be remembered for the many days he gathered the family together to enjoy fishing, swimming, barbecues and giving friends tours of the lake. He will be deeply missed for his jovial, compassionate and fun-loving nature. He will be remembered for his hearty laughter. His desire was to bring a smile to your face, and for Doug, that was a mission accomplished when he saw you were laughing so hard that you were falling off your chair.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alpheus and Anne (Baxter) Hutchins. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sandra (Akerman) Hutchins; stepson Brian Shinn, Alexandria; stepdaughter Lisa Bill and husband Clifton of Dorchester; stepdaughter Heather Rand and partner Keith Paronto of Vershire, Vermont; grandchildren Craig Shinn and wife Crystal of Danbury, Andrea of Hawaii, Brady and Blake of Alexandria, Cassandra Rand of Idaho and Alex Rand of El Paso, Texas; great-grandson James Shinn of Danbury; brother Mike Hutchins of Ashland; sisters Belinda Hutchins of Manchester and Sandy Willey of California; niece and nephew Rebecca and Philip of Manchester; uncle Harry Baxter of Idaho; aunt Helen Duprey of Washington and aunt Louise LaPlante of Center Harbor.
A gathering to honor Doug’s life and share your memories is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2-3 p.m. at the Grey Rocks Park in Hebron, formerly the Hebron Marina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Alexandria United Methodist Church, 12 Washburn Road, Alexandria, NH 03222. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, visit emmonsfuneralhome.com.
