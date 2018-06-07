DURHAM — Douglas Schaller Terrill, 56, of Fogg Drive, Durham, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a short period of failing health.
Born July 7, 1961, in Concord, he was the beloved son of John S. Terrill and Patricia S. Terrill. Douglas was born an exceptional person with Downs Syndrome and was a proud graduate of the Great Bay School in Newington. He was also an active participant in numerous Community Partners educational and self-improvement programs. He truly loved “his group” at Community Partners.
Over a 25-year period, Douglas worked as a bagger at Durham Marketplace and as a dishwasher at Young’s Restaurant, also in Durham. During this period, he regularly paid federal income taxes and earned Social Security credits, which allowed him to receive disability income when health issues forced his retirement. He also accumulated significant savings, which he used to augment his living expenses in retirement. Despite many obstacles, he became a productive, contributing member of society, largely through his own efforts and determination.
Douglas loved his fellow man and he enthusiastically greeted friend and strangers alike. He was the quintessential family man. He reveled in the company of his parents, his two sisters and his “hunky” brother as well as his nieces and nephews. His life was continually enriched by countless kind and generous people, including a succession of ministers and the congregation of the Durham Community Church. Douglas’ family wishes to express his and their deepest appreciation to all those who offered him a helping hand along the way.
A memorial service for Douglas will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Doug’s memory to the Durham Community Church and to Community Partners of Dover.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.