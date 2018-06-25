LACONIA — Douglas Sherman Stone, 79, passed away on June 22, 2018, at his home, after a lengthy battle with amyloidosis.
Douglas was born on Sept. 9, 1938, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, the son of Clarence and Edna Stone. He grew up in Swanzey Center, attending grades 1-8. He graduated from Keene High School in 1956. Douglas attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts, graduating in 1959 with an associate’s degree in building construction.
Douglas started his career at R.E. Beane Construction Company in Keene, where he became a job superintendent working throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. In 1969, Douglas, along with Kenneth Bonnette and Carl Page, founded Bonnette, Page and Stone Corporation. The company later relocated to Laconia. Bonnette, Page and Stone Corp. became one of the largest commercial construction firms in the state of New Hampshire and is still operating today. Local projects of the firm include the Laconia Railroad Station, Laconia Malleable, and many others within the area, including several warehouses on Route 107, on the former Sanborn Farm property.
Douglas regarded two of his finest accomplishments, the business he started and moving to the Lakes Region where he and his wife, Angela, raised their family.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 57 years, Angela Stone; four daughters, Karen Riddle and her husband, James, Marti Ilg and her husband, Robert, Lauri Stone and her fiancé, Chris Volpe, and Jodi Totten and her husband, William; four granddaughters, Ashley Ilg and her fiancé, Kiel Ackerson, Shannon Benning and her husband Payden, Whitney Grouten and her husband, Andrew, and Avery Totten.
He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be no calling hours.
A reception to celebrate his life will be held at the Belknap Mill on Beacon Street East, 3rd floor, Laconia, on Friday, July 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Burial will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggest donations in Douglas’s name be made to a charity of choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.