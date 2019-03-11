DERRY — Douglas R. McMaster, 46, of Derry, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center in Derry after suffering a heart attack.
He was born in Derry on Dec. 14, 1972, a son of the late Donald McMaster and Linda Taylor. Doug was a lifelong Derry resident and a graduate of Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1992.
He was the owner of McMaster Construction and a key partner, working beside his brothers, in S & S Landscaping and McMaster Development. Doug was extremely well-known in Derry and surrounding communities in the construction field. He was a highly skilled carpenter and could fix anything, and was known as a hard worker, honest, always on time, and had a high level of attention to detail.
Doug enjoyed boating, offshore ocean fishing, motorcycles, loved cooking and entertaining, and trips with friends to Mexico and Tennessee. Spending time with family was extremely important to him.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Pelletier-McMaster of Hampstead; three brothers, Steven McMaster and Scott McMaster of Derry and Greg McCormack of Effingham; his sister, Tina Hashem, of Meredith; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours were on March 11 in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. The burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Assoc./American Stroke Assoc., PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
