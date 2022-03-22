Douglas Prefontaine, 51

BELMONT — Douglas "Dougie" Prefontaine, 51, of Belmont, passed away peacefully early Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was surrounded by his children and, in the days prior, his loving cousins, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, and a long parade of friends.
Doug was born to Charles Prefontaine and Linda (Victorino) Rogers, in Mattapoisett, MA.
Doug will be remembered for his huge heart and social, infectious love of being around people. There is no doubt that he wasn’t just the life of the party, but the one who typically started and ended it. His ability to stay connected to people was amazing. He was always chatting, just like his grandmother, on the phone. He valued keeping in touch, laughing, and an overall love of life.
As a child Doug was certainly funny and often led the shenanigans with his brothers and sister. Doug camped in New Hampshire during many summers and also sailed with his father, brothers and sister all over Buzzards Bay and the islands. It was probably in these places where his love for the outdoors, nature, and the ocean developed.
Growing up, Doug loved surfing with his father and friends in Newport, RI. He spent many days listening to music or going to concerts with his friends, typically in his Volkswagen bus. Music was in the background of just about every activity in his life. Any temperature warranted a little Jimmy Buffet or one of his favorite country singers, Miranda Lambert.
Doug was a born and talented artist. Later in life, he used these abilities in sketching, drawing, and eventually was a sought after tattoo artist. Along this journey he made many friends and also helped teach others the craft of tattooing. His grandfather, Louis "Fred" Prefontaine, and father taught him the art of building and craftsmanship as well. He spent years painting and working in construction, while refining his fine art of finish work. Later in life Doug returned to the mountains where he spent his childhood. Hunting, fishing, camping (really anything outdoors) continued to be his passion.
Above all, Doug loved his children. As a father, he wanted to share his passion for all things outdoors with his children. No matter the season, he made sure his children felt close to the ocean — even in the midst of winter he would take them ice fishing. He took to heart the importance of teaching your kids all of these amazing things.
Now how did Doug entertain all of his friends and family? Typically, it was an all day cooking affair. He loved talking about the next food gathering, what he would make, how he would grill. Many days were spent with his kids by a campfire bringing everyone together.
Doug was beloved by everyone who ever met him. He was a fantastic father, brother, son and best friend to anyone. No matter the circumstance, you would always leave with a funny story or a wild adventure (but most likely both!).
In Doug’s later years, becoming a grandfather was one of his proudest moments. When he found out he was going to have a grandson, Doug immediately hoped the baby would carry the name Charlie after Doug’s father. Doug later called Charlie his “Little Boy Blue.”
Doug is survived by his children, Doug Jr., Dylan and his fiancé, Courtney Mercier, Savanah Prefontaine, and Kenny Linkkila, all of whom he loved deeply. He is also survived by his mother, Linda Rogers; stepmother, Nancy Prefontaine; uncle, Dennis Prefontaine; brothers, Tim and Chris Prefontaine; sister, Nicole O’Leary; beloved grandson, Charles James Prefontaine; and a host of cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Prefontaine.
Doug is now at peace, joining his father, loving grandparents, and most certainly getting everyone together.
Doug’s Calling Hours will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will be on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rural Cemetery, 149 Dartmouth Street, New Bedford, MA, 02740.
In lieu of flowers - A GoFundMe has been created to help Doug’s children cover his final expenses online at https://gofund.me/d447b305.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.