CONCORD — Douglas Michael Hayes, 50, of Maplewood Lane, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA.
He was born on March 3, 1971 in Laconia, the son of Bennett and Judith (Ryerson) Hayes.
Douglas worked as a credential representative for Cigna Healthcare. His love for the Boston Red Sox and Star Wars franchise was unmatched. In his spare time he enjoyed playing Gears of War on his Xbox and hanging out with his beloved black lab Vader.
Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Pamela (Fredette) Hayes of Allenstown; his daughter, Sabrina Hayes and her partner, Jessica of Allenstown; his stepchildren, Jennifer Bailey and her husband Mike of Sanbornton, Kristina Golden and her husband Matt of Manchester, and Michael Bellemore and his wife Laura of Concord; his brother, Donald Hayes of Laconia; his sister, Darlene Hayes of Laconia; his four grandchildren, Camden, Devin, Dylan, and Kaitlyn; his parents, Bennett and Judith Hayes; many cousins, aunt, and uncles; and his precious pup Vader.
A Burial will take place on Friday, September 9, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at Mount Hayes Cemetery, 28 Promenade Street, Gorham, NH, 03581.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Douglas’ name be made to the Red Sox Foundation, https://www.redsoxfoundation.org/donate/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
