HEBRON — Douglas Lockhart Robertson Sr. died on Nov. 7, 2019, at the age of 96.
He was born on May 27, 1923, in Cherrydale, Virginia, the second of two sons born to William H. Sr. and Kathleen M. (Ryley) Robertson.
Doug attended school in Rumney and Plymouth, and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1941.
Following high school, he attended Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Trade School and served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He received the Bronze Star for action in the Philippines.
He received a bachelor’s degree in Education from Plymouth Teachers’ College in 1951 and received a master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Boston University in 1960.
In 1951, he was the teaching principal at the Bartlett School in Goffstown, following which he was employed as a consultant for the Rinehart Functional Handwriting System of Waltham, Massachusetts, for 20 years, supervising primarily in the school districts of New Hampshire. He was the Innkeeper at the Hillside Inn on Newfound Lake in East Hebron for more than 10 years.
Doug was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis (Pearson), and his daughter, Karen Perz Pettitt.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Jr. of Hebron, and his daughter, Kathleen Rod of Oxnard, California. Doug was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren and four great-grandsons.
He led an active life within the community. He was elected a member of the board of trustees of the University of New Hampshire from 1963 to 1967. He is a past president of numerous associations, including the Newfound Lake Region Chamber of Commerce and Plymouth State College Alumni Association.
In 1961, Doug received his Masonic degrees in Olive Branch Lodge No. 16 of Plymouth. He was extremely active in the York Rite and Scottish Rite. In 1992, Doug received New Hampshire Freemasonry’s highest award, the Jeremy Ladd-Cross Medal. His election to the office of Grand Master of New Hampshire in 1994 placed him in a distinguished group of “Four Star Generals” — those who have headed all of the York Rite Grand Bodies and Grand Lodge. On Oct. 3, 1995, the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite bestowed Doug with the 33rd Degree.
There will be a private family funeral and burial in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org; or to the Residents Support Fund at Havenwood Heritage Heights, c/o President-CEO, 33 Christian Ave., Concord, NH 03301.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
