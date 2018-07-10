MOULTONBOROUGH — Douglas Paul LeBlanc, 57, of Jennifer’s Path, Moultonborough, passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
Douglas was born in Berlin on Aug. 19, 1960, with his twin sister, Darlene. The son of Lionel and Nancy ( Vezina) LeBlanc, he was formerly from Berlin and Gorham. In 1969, the family moved to Moultonborough. Douglas later went to Kingswood High School and was part of the football team, graduating in 1978.
After school, Doug lived in Wolfeboro and worked for many years as a mechanic at Lawless Buick in Wolfeboro, as well as being on the Wolfeboro Fire Department. He later moved back to Moultonborough. In Moultonborough, he continued to work for Lawless and, in addition, joined the Moultonborough Police Department as a part-time officer. Doug soon got into the construction field, driving truck and being a heavy-equipment operator. He worked for Richard Murphy Construction for many years, East Coast Foundation, the town of Sandwich and was currently employed for Richard Casella Construction.
On Aug. 19, 1989, he married Cynthia (Eldridge) LeBlanc after being together for five years. They raised four children together in Moultonborough.
Doug’s greatest joys in life were spending time outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, boating, swimming and snowmobiling. He especially enjoyed these activities with family.
Doug leaves behind his loving wife, Cynthia; a son, Christopher, and his wife, Laura, of Tuftonboro; a son, Curtis, and his wife, Tippany, of Laconia; a son, Cody, and a daughter, Danielle, both of Moultonborough; his grandchildren, Scarlett, Liam and Evelyn LeBlanc of Tuftonboro, and Matthew Tardy, Evan, Conner and Gracie LeBlanc of Laconia; in addition, his loving parents, Lionel and Nancy LeBlanc, of Freedom and Florida; his twin sister (which they were very closely bonded) Darlene Godin and her husband, David; their children, Megan, Melissa and Melody; in addition to a great-niece, Olivia; a sister, Dee-Anne Porter, and her husband, Lawrence (Bum) Porter, and their children, Elyse and Erika Porter; and many aunts, uncles, cousins as well. He was greatly loved by all and will be missed dearly.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Lionel and Grace LeBlanc, and maternal grandparents, Richard and Margaret Vezina, both of Gorham.
Memorial Services will be on Friday, July 27, at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith. It will begin with a calling hour at 9 a.m., and the funeral Mass at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life downstairs, followed by burial at the Shannon Cemetery in Moultonborough.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lakes Region Ice Racing Club, the Moultonborough Snowmobile Club or an organization of your choice.
The Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith is assisting the family with arrangements.
To view Douglas’ online book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.