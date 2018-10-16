LACONIA — Douglas John Walker, 53, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.
Douglas was born on April 29, 1965, in Laconia, the son of Joseph W.H. and Mary D.(Davis) Walker. He was a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region and was the owner of Walker Home Improvements.
Doug graduated from Laconia High School, Class of 1983. As a youngster, he played Little League and Ice Hockey. He was also an avid golfer.
Douglas is survived by his mother, Mary D. Walker; brother Stephen Walker and his wife, Debbie, of Kerrville Texas; sister Leslie Caputo and partner Dean Hollatz of Lakeport; brother Stuart Walker of Meredith; sister-in-law Lori Walker and her partner, Charlie Schultz; nephews Emerson Smith of Hanover and Casey Walker of Laconia; and one niece, Courtney Walker of Laconia; along with many cousins.
He is also survived by Michelle Wilson and her children, Hunter and Ava Wilson, of Gilford; his “Band of Brothers” and "Band of Sisters” and his special companion, his dog Wolfie.
He was predeceased by his Dad, “Herb” Walker, and his older brother, Brad Walker.
“He was loved by all and will be in our hearts forever. May he rest in peace.”
Per Doug's wishes, A Celebration of Life will be at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, on Friday, Oct. 19, from noon to 4 p.m.
A private burial will be at the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, in memory of Doug Walker, PO Box 7312, Gilford NH 03247-7312.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
