MEREDITH — Douglas Frank Smith of Meredith, known to some as Dougie, Smitty, Pop, Papa, and Grandpa, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, after a long battle with COPD, at 67 years old, with his daughter and son by his side, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Doug was born on Feb. 28, 1952, to Dolores and Cecil Smith of Meredith. Douglas graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1970 and, after high school, joined the United States Army, attaining the rank of sergeant after 14 years of overall service.
When his active-duty requirements in the Army were fulfilled, he became an EMT while staying enrolled in the Army Reserve. His work as an EMT spanned many years, working for Kemp-Symonds as well as Stewart’s Ambulance Services. He also joined the Meredith Fire Department and, in 1985, graduated from the N.H. Police Academy, becoming a patrolman for the New Hampton Police Department. Doug devoted many years to public service in the Lakes Region and eventually retired as deputy chief of the New Hampton Fire Department. Following his time as a police officer, he worked as a road agent for the town of New Hampton for many years also.
Throughout his many years of service to the communities he was a part of, he earned multiple certifications in many areas in Emergency Services, including but not limited to Rescue Diving and Forestry.
The free time he was able to find when not working or on a fire call was centered around his family and outdoor activities. He loved camping and boating, was an avid fisherman, and always loved riding motorcycles his entire life. Doug also had a real affection for woodworking, refurbishing boats, and enjoyed building models car and eventually replicas of various local fire stations. Out of all of the things Doug held close to his heart, his grandchildren were his most prized possession; he will miss them dearly.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores Smith; brothers Carl and Donald Smith; son Matthew Smith; and daughter Allison Stickney; as well as four grandchildren, Alex, Hunter, Mason, and Elizabeth.
Services will be on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith, from 5 to 7 p.m.
