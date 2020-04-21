ASHLAND – Douglas Frank Ober, 72, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020, peacefully at home while surrounded by family. He was born on April 15, 1948, the son of Allen K. and Marjorie (Fogg) Ober.
He graduated from Ashland High School in 1966. Doug lived in Ashland his entire life, with the exception of time served with the United States Navy. He was proud to have been on the USS Hornet and USS Kitty Hawk and was part of the recovery missions of Apollo II and Apollo 12.
Doug was happy to uphold his civic duties and took pride in his participation as both the Supervisor of the Checklist and as a Budget Committee member for the Town of Ashland for many years.
He also enjoyed being an active member of the Ashland Baptist Church, serving on the Boards of Trustees and Deacons and he particularly enjoyed singing in the church choir. Doug was currently worshiping the Lord at the Fountain of Life Church in Weirs Beach where he found a lot of love, comfort and support.
Doug worked for the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation Bridge Maintenance crew for over 30 years. He enjoyed going on Sunday drives with his family and showing them some of the bridges he worked on over the years.
In retirement he very much enjoyed his time spent working for the Town of Ashland transfer station and the Green Grove Cemetery, but his favorite post-retirement “job” by far was snow removal for many Ashland residents using his blue Ford tractor.
Doug felt most at home and was the happiest when he was with family, whether it was on the family farm that he grew up on, holiday dinners, family cookouts, reunions or an occasional sleigh ride.
Doug was predeceased by his father, Allen Keith Ober, his mother Marjorie Alice (Fogg) Ober, sister Judith Lynn Ober, brother David Gerald Ober, and brother Keith Allen Ober.
He was a devoted father and loving husband and is survived by his loving and doting wife of 20 years, Pam; 3 children, son Brad of New Hampton, daughter Kim of Ashland and daughter and son-in-law Judi and Lee Bavis of Ashland; granddaughter Paige Bavis of Bristol, CT, grandson Hunter Bavis of Ashland, brother and sister-in-law Harold and Donna Ober of Waynesboro, PA, brother and sister in-law Mark and Bev Ober of Ashland, sister and brother-in-law Alice and James Sabin of Moretown, VT, stepdaughters Jen Duncan of Campton and Sara Duncan of Alexandria, step grandchildren Reina, Bailey and Wyatt, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doug was a good man who was liked and respected by any who knew him. We will miss him dearly.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.