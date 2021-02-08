LACONIA — Douglas E. Mayo, 80, of Elm Street, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, in Chambersburg, PA, where he was staying with his nephew and family.
Douglas was born on March 5, 1940, in Killingly, CT, to Francis and Vivian Viens Mayo.
He attended schools in Connecticut and California. He served in the US Army and was employed with Verizon for 37 years.
Doug loved to tinker with motorcycles and cars. He looked forward to attending the annual Laconia Bike Week. He was a crew member on both the Laconia Motor Bike Racing Team #368 and the Bill Romprey Racing Team 3JR.
Doug could be found hanging out at Tom’s Tops and Trims or having lunch at Annie’s Café and Catering. He loved hanging out at Pappa’s Beach swimming hole, one of his favorite spots.
He was a great friend to all and he would help anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed by family and friends who knew him so well.
Doug is survived by a daughter, Tina Jackson of Hazel Park, MI; a son, Christopher Mayo of Arkansas; granddaughter, Kristina El Chemor of Denver, CO; grandson, Charles O’Saile of Hazel Park, MI; nephews, Timothy Moran and wife Barbara of Chambersburg, PA, and David Mayo of Perkinston, MS; nieces, Janet Watson of Lebanon, PA, and Cindy Mayo of Mesa, AZ; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Robert, brother, Timothy Mayo, and niece, Frances Richardson.
A Celebration of his life and burial will be held in the spring at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
