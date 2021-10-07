Douglas E. Kirkpatrick, 78

ALTON — Douglas E. Kirkpatrick, age 78, of Stockbridge Corner Road in Alton, died quietly at home on October 6, 2021.
Born March 15, 1943 in Greenfield, Massachusetts, son of George Douglas and Barbara (Phillips) Kirkpatrick, he was a graduate of Turners Falls High School in Turners Falls, MA, also of Mt. Herman School in Gill, MA.
Doug joined the United States Marine Corps in 1962. He graduated from Aviation Electronics Schools, but chose to join the Rifle and Pistol Team at Paris Island Boot Camp, where he set a rifle range record. Doug shot at the squadron, wing level and then went to Marksmanship Training Unit, and he went to the National Rifle Matches at Camp Perry, where he placed third in the nation with his M1. His tour ended in 1966. Also, he served as a Marksmanship instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis.
Doug met his wife Sandra (Rees) in Greenfield, MA, where he was working for the B & M Railroad as a Signalman. They married and with her three children moved to New Hampshire in the early 1980s.
An avid fisherman of salmon and trout on Lake Winnipesaukee and Lake Ontario, Oswego, NY, he was also an avid dog lover. Doug was a lifetime member of the NRA.
He was very proud of 37 years sobriety.
He was the widower of Sandra Kirkpatrick, who died in 2018. He is survived by his brother Cameron and wife Roberta Kirkpatrick; his stepson, Randy and wife Jill Foster; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Rick and wife Emy Rees; also more family and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, 12 School Street, Alton, NH, with a service at 3:30 p.m. Family and friends are welcome. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
