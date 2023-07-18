Douglas E. Flanders, 45

LEE — Douglas Edson Flanders, 45, of Elder Osborne Drive, died peacefully July 11 at his home in Lee after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Nov. 29, 1977 in Laconia to Richard and Donna (Campbell) Flanders. He spent his youth in Plymouth and on Lake Sunapee.
He attended Plymouth and New Hampton schools before attending the University of New Hampshire, where he received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. After two years of additional graduate work at UNH, he began his career. Douglas was employed at Turbocam in Dover.
Doug loved living an active life and enjoyed being outdoors as much as possible. Growing up on a lake, he was always drawn to the water, especially sailing. He was an avid skier and mountain biker, and had lived in both Utah and Washington to pursue those passions. Doug was an intrepid traveler, living in Europe and exploring many parts of the world. Sharing this life of adventure and exploring, since the day they met freshman year in college, was his wife Devin.
He often said, however, that his greatest adventure was becoming a father. Doug loved his two daughters beyond measure, and devoted everything to them. He not only treasured his family, but he would do anything for those around him. He always put others first, and had an amazing ability to see the needs of others and how to help them. Those who knew him could appreciate his practical sense, his clever and dry wit, and his sparkling smile. He will be deeply missed.
Doug is survived by his wife of 16 years, Devin McCarthy of Lee; his daughters, Ella and Emery both of Lee; his mother, Donna Flanders (Jack) of Holderness; his father, Richard A. Flanders Jr. (Kathie) of Plymouth; his sister, Alecia Campbell of DeLand, Florida; his brother, Eric Flanders (Marilyn) of Lee; and his nephew Everett.
In honor of Doug’s wishes, services will be private. There will be a mass at the Church of St. Thomas More, burial at Lee Hill Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life.
