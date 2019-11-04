HEBRON — Douglas “Amoo” Riddle, 92, died Oct. 30, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in New York City, the son of Allan and Grace (Webb) Riddle. Following graduation from high school, Doug entered the U.S. Army, serving during World War II.
After his return, he began a career in banking, working with various institutions and retiring after 40 years with Fleet Bank.
Doug was committed to many organizations over the years, active on the boards of civic organizations and his church’s ministries. He was a past president of the Laconia Chamber of Commerce, a member of Union Lodge 79, F & AM, and Sawhegenit Chapter 52, Order of Eastern Star of Bristol, and a life member of Kiwanis International. As a long-term volunteer at the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School, he earned recognition as the 2007 New Hampshire Champion for Children. His church service included teaching Sunday School, serving on various boards, and participation with the Kairos Prison Ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris Peck Riddle of Hebron; two daughters, Dian West and Derry Riddle and son-in-law Joseph Hogan of Hebron; grandchildren William Douglas West, Eric Edward West and Tanya Debarry, Voss Riddle Hogan and Lindsay Hogan, and Lee Riddle Hogan; great-grandchildren Perrin Debarry West, Liam Voss Hogan, Davina Debarry West, and Kellan Voss Hogan; sister Jean Piro of Nutley, New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings Kenneth, Allan, and Margaret Riddle, and his son-in-law, Ronald West.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Union Congregational Church of Hebron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Union Congregational Church of Hebron, PO Box 67, Hebron, NH 03241; or Newfound Area Nursing Association (NANA), 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
