GILMANTON — Douglas Allen Breed died Feb. 14, 2019, of a heart attack.
He was born on June 8, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Allen K. Breed and Elizabeth Vining (McCarthy). The past decade he lived in Gilmanton with his sister, Daryl Breed Hoitt, and two nephews, Ernest A. Hoitt and Andrew A. Hoitt, as well as his great-niece, Izabelle Hoitt.
He is survived by his two sons, Samuel Breed and Maxwell Breed, and granddaughter Waverly King Lasher-Breed, as well as his other siblings, Ms. Leslie Bates, Bruce McCarthy, Derek McCarthy and Jeff Breed.
Douglas graduated from the University of Indiana in music and art history. He graduated with a master's degree in business administration from a Fairleigh Dickinson University. He toured the world playing viola with the Bamberger Symphony Orchestra. Later he joined Breed Automotive, working in Material Control. Among his other endeavors, he owned and ran the Crab Shack in Orlando, Florida, and was in business with his partner, Jorge Torre, running Baby Village Furniture in Tampa, Florida. He retired to New Hampshire to manage the Red Fox Farm product line. He enjoyed canning the many products and selling them at the local farmers' markets, often accompanied by his faithful dog, an Australian Shepard, Beau.
Memorials at the Concord and Canterbury farmers' markets are being held to celebrate his friendships there.
