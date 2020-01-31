LACONIA — Douglas A. Wisse, 85, of Ledges Drive, died on Jan. 27, 2020, at the Taylor Community.
Douglas was born on April 6, 1934, in Torrington, Connecticut, son of the late Claude and Dorathea (Neiderhauser) Wisse.
Douglas was very active and enjoyed running, skiing, scuba diving, golf, and travel, and was a lifelong Red Sox and UConn Huskies fan.
Douglas is survived by her son, Wes Wisse, and his wife, Deb; a daughter, June Saunders, and her husband, David; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Per Douglas’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
