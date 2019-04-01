GILFORD — Doug Tankard, 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Gilford on Monday, March 25, 2019, with his children and his wife by his side. He had fought a courageous 13-year battle with chordoma, surpassing all predictions for survival.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Carolyn (Bidwell) and David Tankard, the family, which included Sister Mary-Jane, soon made its way to Laconia where Doug flourished in an environment that offered a multitude of outdoor activities. At Laconia High School, (Class of ’73) he became a well-known athlete, especially on the baseball and football teams. More importantly, lifelong friendships were developed and he remained close to many of his former teammates. While attending the University of Maine at Orono (Class of ’77) he became a member of the Phi Eta Kappa fraternity and again bonded with a wonderful group of brothers that were there for him right up until the end.
In high school, Doug began working in concrete construction and his skills and work ethic would have allowed him to get a job anywhere. After college, he chose Colorado as his next home base and it was also where he met his first wife, Francesca. They moved back to Laconia to start their family and spent many years at the family homestead on Pleasant Street. He worked for a number of construction companies before settling into the role of project manager at Mas-Con Corp. in 1992. Before leaving the company due to illness, he became VP of concrete and had a role in helping to build the foundations of many large institutions throughout New Hampshire.
An avid outdoorsman, Doug especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking. To say he was energetic would be an understatement. Even major surgery in 2006 to remove a tumor in his spine could not slow him down. Less than two years later, he reached a lifelong goal of conquering all of New Hampshire’s 4,000-footers. He was truly an inspiration and an amazing force of nature.
Doug was a loving and devoted father and always wanted the best for his children. He took great pride in every milestone and admired them as they pursued their passions. Later in life, he met second wife, Patti, and gained a stepson who he always treated as his own. When grandchildren came along, he relished being able to spend time with them. Doug was especially close to his devoted sister, Mary-Jane. She was an integral part of his life and instrumental in organizing the care team that enabled him to remain at home.
Known affectionately as "Tank," Doug had many close friends and cherished those relationships deeply. He fought hard to stay around in order to have one more conversation, one more beer, one more minute with the people he loved. And there were so very many people he loved.
Doug is survived by son Jordan Tankard; daughter Alyson Lewis and son-in-law Ricardo Lewis; stepson Alexander Clifford and his wife, Elena Arushanyan; sister Mary-Jane Farnan and her husband, Charlie; grandchildren Elijah and ZaCaria Lewis, Liliana Clifford; and Elena’s children, Allison and Vincent Rieck. He is also survived by his wife, Patti Clifford; first wife Francesca Mudge and her husband, Bill; and his beloved kitty, "CC."
The family would like to thank Lakes Region VNA and Hospice as well as the caregivers at Home Instead Senior Care for their compassionate care and comfort.
Suggested charities for donations in his honor are Belknap Range Trail Tenders, c/o Steve Kidder, Treasurer, 19 Cole St., Laconia, NH 03246; and Chordomafoundation.org, PO Box 2127, Durham, NC 27702.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
