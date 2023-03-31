MOULTONBOROUGH — Our beloved mother Dorothy Theresa (Martell) Molloy passed away peacefully on March 18, after a long illness at the age of 94. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Patrick Molloy.
Dorothy was born on Sept. 27, 1928, in Somerville, Massachusetts, to the late James and Helen (Evans) Martell.
After marrying Thomas Molloy, Dorothy resided in Winchester, Massachusetts, Deerfield Beach, Florida and Moultonborough, where she ultimately made her primary residence.
One of Dorothy’s favorite holidays was the Fourth of July. She loved hosting the holiday with family and friends. BBQing, boating, and watching the fireworks from her front porch on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Dorothy was the cherished grandmother of Katie Page and her husband Sean, Briana Dougan and her husband Nate, Kayla Gallagher and her husband Tyler, Sean Molloy, Barry Farese, Jennifer King and her husband Don, Nicholas Green, Kyle Green, Paige Mahoney and her husband Paul, Jack Robertson, and Benjamin Robertson.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Thomas Molloy and his wife Maureen of Arlington, Massachusetts; daughter, Donna Molloy of Concord; daughter Janet Molloy of Moultonborough; and daughter, Debra Green and her partner Scott Robertson of Newbury, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Hale. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with six beautiful great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents Dorothy is predeceased by her brothers, James and George Martell.
A private graveside service will occur in the spring in Meredith.
Any memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Molloy family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
