TOWNSEND, Mass. — Dorothy Rosemond (Moore) Morey, 94, died April 1, 2020.
Born Jan. 14, 1926, in Laconia, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Clifford George Moore and Marion Frances (Helms) Moore.
While in Laconia, she attended the Salvation Army Church and worked at Emery Day Care.
She and her family moved to Townsend on July 4, 1957, where she enjoyed taking care of her family and house, working outside, and visiting with friends and relatives.
She leaves two sons, Paul E. F. Morey Jr. and Richard H. Morey, both of Townsend; a granddaughter, Jennifer Rose Morey of Hillsboro, Oregon; two sisters, Lois F. (Moore) Chase of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Paula M. (Moore) Ellsworth of Gilford, New Hampshire; one brother, Eugene P. Moore of Laconia, New Hampshire; a daughter-in-law, Betty Lou (Bernhardt) Morey of Greenville, New Hampshire; as well as several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul E.F. Morey Sr.; her son, Charles C. Morey of Greenville, New Hampshire; and sisters Barbara (Moore) Monahan and Charlotte (Moore) Welch, and brothers Charles C. Moore, Richard H. Moore, Donald F. Moore, Clifford G. Moore, Gerald R. Moore, and Wayne L. Moore, all of the Laconia/Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
There will be a graveside ceremony later at Union Cemetery, Laconia, New Hampshire.
There are no calling hours.
Anderson Funeral Homes, Townsend, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.