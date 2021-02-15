MEREDITH — Dorothy Rose Koenig Simon, 90, of Meredith Bay Colony, passed away at LRGH on February 14, 2021.
She was born March 22, 1930, in New Jersey and was the eldest of three children. She worked in her parents’ store after school and loved sampling the ice cream and candy.
Dot met the love of her life in college and married Edward Simon in 1950. She accompanied him to graduate school and earned her degree in economics. She supported Ed in every way and together they raised five children. Dot was a dedicated wife and mother and no one could stretch a penny further!
She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Edward, and their children, Martin Simon (Janis), California; Sherry Pattison (Bill), Oregon; Sandra McLaughlin (Everett), New Hampshire; Keith Simon (Pat), Massachusetts; and Jonathan Simon (Stephanie), California; as well as 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Sue, and brother, Marvin (Barbara) of Florida.
Dorothy lived to travel and learn about history and cultures and shared many family trips all over the world with her loved ones. She was a UNICEF volunteer and, despite increasing health issues, always remained positive and upbeat. Dot never complained and always said she was doing great. She had a quick wit and could find humor and joy in almost anything. Her comebacks brought us many smiles and we will miss her so very much.
In Dorothy’s honor please have a cup of coffee, a slice of her favorite cheesecake, a mocha frappe or a little Kahlua in your eggnog. Find something positive in every day and take the time to make someone smile.
The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.
