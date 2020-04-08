CONCORD — Dorothy Mason Cotnoir, 102, of Laconia, died April 4, 2020, at the Concord Hospice House.
Dorothy was born on Sept. 19, 1917, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, the daughter of John and Ethel (Huntoon) Johnston.
Dorothy graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1935. She worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company in Hartford, Connecticut, and retired in 1983 after 44 years from New England Telephone Company in Laconia. She was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Dorothy is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Wesley Mason, in 1990; her second husband, George Cotnoir, in 2006; a sister, Lois Johnston Yates; and three brothers, Donald, John, and Richard Johnston.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be at a later date at the Maple Street Cemetery in Bethlehem.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name be made to Community Health and Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
