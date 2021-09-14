NORTHFIELD — Dorothy M. Keyser, 85, of Northfield, died at Concord Hospital on Sept. 11, 2021.
She was born in Addison, VT on Dec. 2, 1935 the daughter of Winfield A. Prentice Sr. and Lillian (Smith) Prentice. Dot resided in Northfield for many years. Her husband of 69 years, Leslie “Bozo” Keyser, died on August 27, 2021.
Dot loved music, camping, reading her favorite novels, and especially spending time with her family.
Family members include her children: Sandra Bolduc of Las Vegas, Diane Keyser of Concord, Leslie “Butch” Keyser of Northfield, Esther Plizga of Northfield, Helene Gassett of Concord, and Sherry Berry of Candia; many grandchildren; siblings: Larry Prentice, John Prentice, and Helen Keyser; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and son, William “Billy” Keyser who died Feb. 26, 2021.
Visiting hours Friday, September 17th from 5-7 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
A graveside service remembering Dot and her husband Leslie (Bozo) and her son Billy will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Dot may be made to Northfield Police Dept., 138 Park St., Northfield, NH 03276 or Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03276.
