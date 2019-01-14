LACONIA — Dorothy Lily Moore passed away on Jan. 10, 2019, at a local care facility, aged 92 years.
She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on July 19, 1926, to Charles and Lily (Tallant) Gould.
Dorothy grew up in Pelham and Windham. She graduated from Lowell (MA) High School and worked as an office assistant in the auto industry.
She married Harold Amsden in 1946. In 1958, she moved to Nashua with her son, and accepted an office position with a new car dealer, where she met and married her husband, James Moore, and moved to Hollis in 1963.
For several years, she worked in real estate and development, and opened a yarn shop in Hollis.
She was active with the Hollis Woman’s Club and the Hollis Congregational Church. Her hobbies included knitting, gardening, stitchery and cooking. Family free time was spent at a cottage on Sunset Lake, Alton Bay, and an island property in Salem.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Thomas Amsden of Brookings, Oregon, and Robert Moore of Laconia; and one daughter, Mary Jane Moore of Nashua. She is also survived by a sister, Jessie Huff of Ocala, Florida, and step-children James Moore Jr. and Linda Colangelo, as well as five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Moore; brother Charles Gould; sister Harriet Wilson; and her mother, Lily Tallant.
Graveside services will be in April.
The Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., Nashua, has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com.
