MEREDITH — Dorothy “Dot” Leonia Nachbaur, 96, went with the angels on March 20, 2019, while residing at Forestview Manor. Her six children — Eric-Laconia, Carl (Faye)-Laconia, Kristine-Laconia, Karen-Belmont, Lisa Vermacy (Sheila)-Belmont, and Fred (Linda)-California — are all honoring the beautiful woman she was.
She was born in Laconia on April 8, 1922, to Delphis George Vermette (1882-1963) and Leonia Girouard (1902-1988). Upon graduating from Laconia High School in 1940, she went to work for Northland Ski Factory, in the office, along with her sister, Theresa. It is there that she met her future husband, Fred. They married in 1944 and seven children came along in eventful sequence.
Her life was always full of people and activities. With her husband, Fred, she managed the Arlberg Inn in Gilford for nearly 25 years, which Fred’s father renovated from an old farmhouse. They hosted actors visiting the area doing summer stock at the Playhouse Inn, skiers from Gunstock Ski Area needing a hot meal and a cozy bed for the night to the annual return of out-of-state summer residents who always love to come for the German/American cuisine which also included the yearly Harley-Davidson crew for the motorcycle races over at Gunstock from 1946 to 1964.
Dot always loved sharing stories from past years of everything that happened in the dining industry. Dorothy spent all the kids’ school years rising with them, cooking them breakfast and getting them on the bus.
When the Arlberg Inn was sold in 1974 and Fred and Dot retired from the restaurant business, Dot worked at various local businesses, including the Windmill Restaurant and Goody Good Donuts. After that, she landed a job at Gunstock Ski Area where she cashiered for 20 years. Everybody knew the smiling cashier in the dining room. They all adopted her as their “special mom”.
She would spend every day walking the loop around Gunstock, most times with the family dog Seppy. She loved blueberry-picking in the summer, baking the best chocolate chip cookies for her kids and sitting out on the front step snacking on fruit, bread, cheese and wine, watching all the cars coming and going from Gunstock. She loved hitting the cross-country trails on a winter afternoon. She knitted beautiful afghans for sale. She was a Scrabble fiend and amazed us all with the words she would put down on the board. She had a killer backhand when she played badminton with her children. Her favorite hangout was Dairy Queen where you could never have too many twists in one weekend.
She was predeceased by her grandson, Tony Buttinger; her husband, Fred; daughter Barbara “Bobbi” and all three of her siblings, Bernadine, Theresa and Delphis. She will be dearly missed by all her children as well as her grandson, Jason, and granddaughters Stacie, Sadie, and Halie, because a mother like this only comes by once in a lifetime.
There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, March 26, at 3:30 p.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
Calling Hours will follow from 4 to 7 p.m., also at the Beane Conference Center. The family knows Dot was a part of your life, too, and we would be honored if you would come and share your memories of her on Tuesday.
Burial will be at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
