GILFORD — Dorothy (Papps) LaBonte died Saturday evening on Aug. 3, 2019, at Golden View Healthcare in Meredith.
She was born Aug. 24, 1930, to Clarence and Eva Papps of Laconia.
Dorothy was a longtime resident of Gilford with her husband Leo LaBonte. They built their home and family on Hoyt Road at the Mountain View Farm, the family-owned dairy farm.
She loved her town and gave back to the community in so many ways. Dorothy served as the head cook for the Gilford School District for many years. Upon retiring, she was a driving force in the start of the “Friendly Kitchen” in Laconia, preparing and serving meals to those in need. She was always active in the Gilford Community Church and used her skills in the kitchen to prepare food for more than 100 grieving families. Dorothy just naturally gave and never asked for anything in return. She simply took pride in helping others.
Dorothy loved children and enjoyed her time as daycare provider before and after school, and as a den leader for the Cub Scouts. But more than anything, she loved her family and was so proud of her grandchildren — Jason, whom she would watch for out her window, as she knew he would be there to plow after a storm, and loved the days he brought the boys to help with the shoveling; Stephanie’s visits with Rori always meant so much, smiling while telling everyone what a busy little girl Rori was; and Cameron always made her happy and she was never more proud than the day Cameron would graduate from college and be working with children.
Dorothy, along with her family, were active members in the Married Farmers and 4-H.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Mark LaBonte, and his wife, Jill LaBonte, of Hill, and Raymond LaBonte of Northfield; her grandchildren, Jason Labonte and his wife, Kaitlyn LaBonte, of Gilford, Stephanie Stohl and her husband, Gary Stohl, of Meredith, and Cameron LaBonte of Meredith; her great-grandchildren, Cole and Brody LaBonte of Gilford and Rori Stohl of Meredith; her brother, Bruce Papps, and his wife, Joyce Papps, of Laconia; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leo “Pete” LaBonte; a son, Paul LaBonte; and a sister, Barbara Freeto.
Dorothy was blessed to have so many family and friends support her in the last couple of years. The family would like to say a special thank-you to Dorothy’s niece, Cathy McKim, who spent many hours with her, keeping a smile on her face and a “Tojo” in her arms; and to Alicia Huysmans, her step-granddaughter, who gave her the gift of hearing in her last few months, making her time with her family and friends much more meaningful. Also, a big thank-you to the staff at Mountain Ridge and Golden View Healthcare, which provided exceptional care, giving the family peace of mind.
There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, Belknap Mountain Road, Gilford. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Gilford Fire Relief Association, 39 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
