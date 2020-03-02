SANBORNTON — Dorothy Janice Banks, 73, of Williamston, North Carolina, previously of Sanbornton, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and advocate for all living creatures, passed on Feb. 26, 2020, in Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Washington, North Carolina, surrounded by family.
There will be a celebration of life during the spring in New Hampshire.
Dorothy “Dot” was a New England native, daughter of Allston and Velma McLaughlin. She was a graduate of Algonquin Regional High School, Northborough Massachusetts, where she met and married high school sweetheart Stephen M. Banks.
She received a bachelor’s degree of Fine Arts in Writing through Vermont State Colleges.
Dot was formerly editor, reporter, and feature writer for the Barre Gazette, Basketball Coach at Quabbin Regional, Marlboro College Assistant to Dean, Community College of Vermont site manager and creative freelance writer.
Dot was a strong believer in lifelong learning and environmental stewardship. She volunteered with Berkshire Bird Paradise in New York, Historical Society in Pownal, Vermont, Senior Center and Conservation Commission in Sanbornton, Coverts teacher for wildlife habitat improvement, and she led multiple writer workshops across New England.
She gave to those in need with her whole heart. She loved walking “Otto” on local trails, bird watching, journaling, chats with Zola, breakfast with Steve, time with family and Women’s Weekends in New England.
She is survived by husband, Stephen M. Banks; daughter Tammy Banks-Bishop and husband Scott Bishop of Holderness; son Randy Banks of Arlington, Vermont; two grandchildren, Kaitlin Banks and Jordan Levesque; two brothers, Everett McLaughlin and wife Sandy McLaughlin of Gilford and Phillip Mclaughlin and wife Kimberly McLaughlin of Willow Springs, Missouri; two nieces, Sarah Lucca withhusband Dani Lucca and children Eliana and Ayla of Apex, North Carolina, and Brenda McLaughlin from San Rafael, California.; and two nephews, Chris McLaughlin of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Caleb of Willow Springs, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Allie McLaughlin.
I blew a kiss to the moon last night
“The moon was full last night, big and round and bright. It sent a moonbeam to my pillow covering it in light.
I rested my head there and looked up, believing all the while that you, too, so far away, would look at the moon and smile.
Remember I told you, before I left, that the moon you see at night will be the same one I see, too, so big and round and bright.
So, I blew a kiss to the moon last night in case you were looking too, so the moonbeam on your pillow would send my love to you.”
— Dorothy Banks
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to a nonprofit organization helping animals or people live better lives. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.