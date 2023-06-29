Dorothy H. Pitman, 98 (photo) 657

MEREDITH — Dorothy H. Pitman, 98, passed away on Saturday, May 27, at the Meredith Bay Colony Club in Meredith.

Dot was born on March 9, 1925, in Lisbon, the only child of Mildreth and Melvin Haynes. She attended school in Lisbon and told stories of attending school in the fourth grade in a chicken coop, walking a mile to school — and back and forth for lunch — playing basketball and playing the church organ. She recently shared with her children many stories of growing up, and a few days before her passing, rode with them around the Lisbon area reliving those wonderful times.

