NORTHFIELD — Dorothy Gray, 82, of Concord Road, passed away at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Dorothy was born on July 11, 1936, in Laconia, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Hilliard) Ruiter. She was married in 1954 to Clayton Gray Sr.
Dorothy was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, of Tilton.
She worked for Standard GFT for 17 years, until they went out of business, and then she worked for Lakes Region General Hospital from 1989 until her retirement.
After retirement, she still kept busy with various caretaker jobs, including babysitting her grandchildren.
Dorothy liked shopping, getting manicures, pedicures and her frequent hair appointments to always look her best. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and going to church. Her faith was her life. She was kind and loving to every single person that came into her life. She showed love for every single grandchild and there were 90 of them between grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by sons Clayton Samuel Ross Gray Jr., Edwin Albert Gray Sr., Danny Lee Gray and Todd Allen Gray; daughters Donna Couch, Debra Sanville, Darlene Riley, Diana O’nacki and Dawn Graves; 33 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and by her brother, Richard Hilliard.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clayton Samuel Ross Gray Sr.; grandchildren Kerri Riley and Tess Gray; great-grandson Jared French; brother Buzzy Ruiter; and by her son-in-law, Dylan Graves.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Wednesday, May 22, at 1 p.m. in Village Cemetery, Meredith.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, May 22, at 3 p.m., at the Calvary Independent Baptist Church, 128 School St., Tilton.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Cavalry Independent Baptist Church, 128 School St., Tilton.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
