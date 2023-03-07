Dorothy Galbraith McBurney, 59

Dorothy Galbraith McBurney, 59

CAMPTON — On Wednesday, March 1, Dorothy Galbraith McBurney, 59, of Campton, passed away of natural causes. Dottie was born on Aug. 30, 1963, in Smithtown, New York, to Norman and Barbara McBurney. At the age of 10, Dottie moved with her family to Ellsworth Hill Road, Campton, and began the adaptation to long winters, mud season and black fly season. She also began her discovery of wonderful friends of all ages.

A lover of all kinds of music, Dottie danced her way through life. Starting by dancing on her daddy’s feet, Dottie went on to take part in the band (clarinet), chorus (alto), and musicals, until she graduated from Plymouth Regional High School in 1981. Upon graduation she attended Plymouth State University and continued spreading harmony and joy as a clarinetist in the Plymouth Community Band.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.