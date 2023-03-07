CAMPTON — On Wednesday, March 1, Dorothy Galbraith McBurney, 59, of Campton, passed away of natural causes. Dottie was born on Aug. 30, 1963, in Smithtown, New York, to Norman and Barbara McBurney. At the age of 10, Dottie moved with her family to Ellsworth Hill Road, Campton, and began the adaptation to long winters, mud season and black fly season. She also began her discovery of wonderful friends of all ages.
A lover of all kinds of music, Dottie danced her way through life. Starting by dancing on her daddy’s feet, Dottie went on to take part in the band (clarinet), chorus (alto), and musicals, until she graduated from Plymouth Regional High School in 1981. Upon graduation she attended Plymouth State University and continued spreading harmony and joy as a clarinetist in the Plymouth Community Band.
After her schooling, Dottie began her professional career including positions at The Armont Inn, NH Liquor Commission, West Shore Marine, Newfound Country Store, and the Rochester Shoe Tree Company. Her most recent position at the Northern Lakes Veterinary Hospital was where she matched her job with her passion for animals.
Dottie was a woman of faith and active in the Campton Baptist Church for most of her life. She could often be found with one or many friends at local establishments, playing darts, cribbage, and enjoying live music. She navigated tough waters, made hard choices, and through it all continued to find — and be — the beauty in each day. Of all things, Dottie’s greatest contributions to this earth were her light, her laugh, and her unwavering devotion to her friends and family.
Dottie was preceded in death by her father, Norman; her mother, Barbara; and her siblings, Bruce and Butch McBurney. She is survived by her siblings, Sandy (McBurney) Bilicki, Dennis and Cathy Winchester, Lois (Winchester) and Ed Hein, Warren and Susan Winchester; sister-in-law, Edie McBurney; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be on Friday, March 10, from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith. A Celebration of Life from 6 to 6:30 p.m., officiated by Rev. Warren Winchester, will be held to honor, and remember Dottie’s life at the funeral home following visitation. Dottie’s family will be there to welcome you.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Voices Against Violence, P.O. Box 53, Plymouth, NH 03264, or Campton Baptist Church.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the McBurney family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: mayhewfuneralhomes.com
