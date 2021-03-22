FRANKLIN — Dorothy Elizabeth (Morgan) Carey, 65, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on March 18, surrounded by her family at the Concord Hospital, due to complications from a cardiac and respiratory condition.
She is survived by a brother Dennis Morgan and his wife Diana of St. Louis, Mo., a sister April (Morgan) Gays of St. Louis, Mo., a brother Russell Morgan and his wife Amanda of St. Louis, Mo., and a sister Rene (Morgan) Roubidoux of St. Louis, Mo. Also, a brother-in-law Homer Cumberland of Jackson, Miss., a brother-in-law Owen Carey and his wife Esther (Belville) Carey, and a sister-in-law Patricia (Pounds) Carey of Broken Arrow, Okla. She is also survived by a son Bryce of Franklin, a daughter Angela and her companion Marc Duncan of Concord, a son Justin and his companion Kristen Aube of Franklin, a daughter April Bryson and her husband Frank of Franklin, a daughter Sara and her companion Russ Coutu of Groton, a son Nicolas and his wife Samantha of Conover, N.C., and her eight grandchildren, Bruce, Patrick, Kaitlyn, Caleb, Ryan, Payton, Maximus, and Charlotte. Her extended family consisted of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years Edward Carey who passed away just 10 days prior, March 8. She was also predeceased by her parents William Morgan in 2009 and Dorothy (Taylor) Morgan in 2014 of St. Louis, Mo., as well as a sister Billie Kaye (Morgan) Cumberland in 2000 of Jackson, Miss., a brother Bruce Morgan in 1996 of St. Louis, Mo., a brother-in-law James Gays in 2010 of St. Louis, Mo., a brother-in-law John Roubidoux in 2019 of St. Louis, Mo. and a brother-in-law Dennis Carey in 2019 of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Born June 19, 1955, in St. Louis, Mo. to William Morgan and Dorothy (Taylor) Morgan, they resided in St. Louis, where she was the oldest of seven children. She was a 1972 graduate of Ritenour High School in St. Louis. Dorothy started her large loving family at an early age. She had her son Bryce while in high school and was pregnant with her daughter Angela during graduation time. Despite being a student and a mother, she was still able to take extra courses and graduate a year ahead of schedule. In 1973, she married the love of her life, Edward Carey, and in 1975 they headed north to New Hampshire and settled in Franklin. She eventually had four more children and was a stay-at-home mom for many years, raising her six children. She held jobs at Laconia Christian School as an administrative assistant, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Beede Electric, and retail positions at Tilton Tanger Outlets.
Outside of work and being a mom, Dorothy loved ten pin bowling. While living in Missouri, she won many tournaments and was proud to speak of her trophies and her own personalized bowling balls. She was also an avid reader and loved a good thriller or mystery book. She was also a fan of the television gameshows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy," often solving the puzzles and “buzzing in” way before the actual contestants. Her family is convinced that she is the greatest Jeopardy champion to have never graced the stage with Alex Trebek.
Her greatest accomplishment in life and what she was most proud of was her family. Her husband, six children, and her eight grandchildren were her pride and joy. Attending sporting events alongside her husband to support her children or grandchildren is something that she cherished. Dorothy and Edward’s fairytale love story comes to an end with her rejoining him after spending only 10 days apart from one another. May they both rest in peace together.
Her family will receive relatives and friends for calling hours on Saturday, March 27, 2-5 p.m. at the Thibault Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St. Social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carey Family Go Fund Me page at gofund.me/91be541f.
