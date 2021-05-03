BELMONT — Dorothy E. (Watson) Estes, 88, passed on to Heaven on Friday, April 30, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born in Appleton, ME, on February 3, 1933, to Rev. Louis and Alice (Page) Watson.
She graduated from Franklin High School in 1950. She attended nursing school in Boston, MA, where she met her husband Jack, a Navy seaman from Cedar Rapids, IA. They moved to New Hampshire with their six children. Dorothy worked at Vernitron for 20 plus years, after which she worked for Belmont Town Hall as an assistant clerk.
Dorothy enjoyed being surrounded by her family, watching football, knitting Christmas stockings, and working on jigsaw puzzles, especially with her great-grandchildren. Dorothy was very active with her church, Evangelical Baptist Church of Laconia, for many years where she sang in the church choir. Blessed with a large and loving family, Dorothy’s six children, 23 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.
She is survived by her six children: Robert Estes and his wife Claire of Tilton, David Estes and his wife Judy of Belmont, Joseph Estes and his wife Carol of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Phillip Estes and his wife Katie of Wolfeboro, Scott Estes and his wife Theresa of Belmont, and Sheri Crausen and her husband Tom of Eaganville, Ontario, Canada. Dorothy is predeceased by her parents and three brothers; James, Robert and John Watson.
Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Baptist Church, 50 Washington St., Lakeport.
Burial will immediately follow the service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.