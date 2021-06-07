Dorothy Davis

HILL — On May 30th, Dorothy "Dottie" Kay (Gilbert) Davis fell asleep in death at her home in Hill, with her daughter Caroline and son-in-law Mike by her side.
Dottie was born in Franklin, New Hampshire, the second of two daughters born to Wilkin and Goldina Gilbert. Along with her sister Marilyn, she was raised in the town of Ashland, where she attended the local schools. Upon her graduation from Ashland High School, she followed her family's tradition of becoming a Registered Nurse. She was accepted into and attended the Laconia Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with her R.N. diploma in 1960. Dottie's nearly 40-year career took her to nursing positions in California, Tennessee, and New Hampshire.
In 1961 Dottie married her one true love, Paul Davis. They eventually settled in the town of Hill, where they lovingly raised their two children. Their 58 years of marriage was truly a cherished and blessed gift. As the family grew, Dottie was one who was intuitively aware of her spiritual well being. After a diligent and conscientious study of the Holy Scriptures, she dedicated her life to her heavenly Father and Creator, Jehovah God. With her beloved husband Paul by her side, she was baptised as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in July 1974 at a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses held in Utica, New York.
Throughout her nursing career, but more importantly her warm connection with the Christian congregation, Dottie's empathy, warmth and kindness were a hallmark of just who she was! It could be something as simple as holding a hand or gently wiping away a tear, or delivering a simple flower arrangement to a friend, her strength of character and Christian love would shine through!
Dottie is survived by her daughter, Caroline Hines of Hill, her son Jeffrey Davis of Hooksett, and her sister, Marilyn Lamere of Sanbornton, NH; as well as her six grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service via zoom will be held on Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m. All who knew Dottie are warmly invited. Please contact Caroline for a link to the Zoom invitation.
Mike and Caroline deeply appreciate the loving care and support of the Franklin South Congregation during Dottie's illness. We are also profoundly grateful for the exceptional care and comfort provided by the Franklin VNA Hospice program and Dr. Cullinan, Palliative Care Dartmouth Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.