LACONIA — Dorothy D. Gonyer, 91, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Laconia Rehabilitation Center, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH.
She was born August 17, 1930 to the late Wilbert and Ida (Fugere) Gilbert in Laconia, NH.
Dorothy was a Nursing Assistant at Lakes Region General Hospital and Eldercare. She enjoyed reading, old movies, playing bingo, needlepoint, but family, camping, and cookouts with family by the pool at the Dutiles were Dorothy's favorite activities. She traveled to Korea for her son Fred's wedding in 2001, and participated in numerous LSB Travel Club trips, including touring the new Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, home to the New England Patriots.
Dorothy leaves behind her sons, Stephen Gonyer and his wife Denise of Gilford, NH, and Alfred Gonyer and his wife Young Ran of Korea; daughter, Sharon Eaton of Laconia, NH; 10 grandchildren, Meagan, Angela, Kevin, Tommy, Nathan, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Sean, Matthew, Jason, Laura and Kelly; and five great-grandchildren, Lexi, Damon, Hunter, Lydia, and Ava. She is predeceased by her parents; first husband Richard Moore; second husband Roger Gonyer; daughter Ricarda Moore Dutile; sons, Clifford Moore and Mark Gonyer; and son-in-law Mike Dutile.
A Calling Hour will take place at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church.
Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road #176, Bedford, NH 03110 or to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Boston, MA 02451-8750.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
