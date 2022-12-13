Dorothy C. Pearl, 88

LIVE OAK, Florida — Dorothy "Dot" Cecilia Pearl, age 88, a 60+ year resident of Belmont, New Hampshire, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Her longtime declining health led her to spend her last few days at Haven-Suwanee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, Florida.
Dot was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Edward Brown and Della Bourgault, whom she is predeceased by, and her stepfather, Gustauv Trautwig. Dot claimed Barnstead Parade, as her childhood hometown and she graduated from Pittsfield High School.
Dot lived a life-well-lived in so many ways. She consistently expressed her Christian faith saying, “The Lord is with me and is taking care of me.” She was a beautiful woman inside and out and when she was younger, she always gave of her time and energy to the Loudon Family Bible Church, Belmont Fire Bells, Belmont PTA, Belmont Cub Scouts, and to the Lakes Region Homebuilders Association. Outside of her volunteer work, Dot enjoyed getting together with good friends at the Belmont Friendly Club to play cards. She also supported her husband for many years as the bookkeeper for Rod Pearl and Sons. She worked several years as the head cook at the Belmont School Cafeteria and worked as a quality control manager at National Power Products in Belmont. She made life-long friends wherever she went.
After loving and supporting her family, Dot’s passion in life was her love of cooking. She used any opportunity to provide meals and baked goodies to those she loved or to donate to events. She also loved plants and flowers so much that there was no gift she enjoyed more. She loved get-aways with Rod and the family to her cottage at Back Lake, Pittsburg, New Hampshire, camping trips, beach excursions, dining out, and going to her winter home in Live Oak, Florida, for soaking up some sunshine.
Dot was a devoted and loving wife to Rodney R. Pearl of Belmont, New Hampshire, for 68 years; a nurturing and caring mother of five children, Jewel (Robert) Pease, Bruce (Diane) Pearl, Donna (Rick) Champoux, Russell (Brenda) Pearl, and Dana (Lisa) Pearl; beloved grandmother of 11; and proud great-grandmother of 19.
Dot also leaves behind her two sisters, Theresa (Arthur) Bryant and Carol Nichols, and nieces and nephews.
There will be no Calling Hours.
Family and friends are invited to a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m,. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Loudon Ridge Cemetery, Loudon, New Hampshire.
A Celebration of Life will follow at the Loudon Ridge Family Bible Church’s Reception Hall, 676 Loudon Ridge Rd, Loudon, NH 03307.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
