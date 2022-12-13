Dorothy C. Pearl, 88

Dorothy C. Pearl, 88

LIVE OAK, Florida — Dorothy "Dot" Cecilia Pearl, age 88, a 60+ year resident of Belmont, New Hampshire, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Her longtime declining health led her to spend her last few days at Haven-Suwanee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, Florida.

Dot was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Edward Brown and Della Bourgault, whom she is predeceased by, and her stepfather, Gustauv Trautwig. Dot claimed Barnstead Parade, as her childhood hometown and she graduated from Pittsfield High School.

