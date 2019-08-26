FRANKLIN — Dorothy C. MacRae Kilburn died suddenly, surrounded by her loved ones, on Aug. 10, 2019, at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, following a sudden illness. She was 98, a resident of Franklin, and affectionately known as Mame by her family.
The daughter of Maurice M. and Ella J. (Keniston) Calley, Dorothy was born in East Andover on July 28, 1921, and graduated from Andover High School.
After various educational pursuits, she worked in multiple capacities, including bookkeeper, for A&P.
Dot, as most called her, had a near-fatal accident on April 1, 1980, when struck by a car while out with a friend on their daily walk. Amazingly, she recovered, never looked back, and recently celebrated her 98th birthday with family.
Dorothy was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas T. MacRae, in 1986, and second husband Floyd H. Kilburn in 2009; a brother, Donald Calley; and sister Florence Potter.
She is survived by her children, Joan Kaden of New York, New York, Patricia (Patty) Capone and husband Michael of West Boylston, Massachusetts, and J. Douglas MacRae and significant other Linda Farr of Barrington; six grandchildren, Douglas and John Kaden, Michael, Thomas, Matthew, and Chandra Capone; three great-grandchildren, Amelia, James, and Isabella Kaden; and a beloved friend of the family and devoted caregiver, Darlene Carbone.
Dot lived a wonderful life and loved being with relatives and friends. Dot was a very quick-witted and funny, shy extrovert who enjoyed the simple things in life. She took great pride in working in her yard right up until her mid-90s. Dot loved to travel; she enjoyed trips to England, to Ireland, and Alaska with Floyd; Augusts spent with her daughter Joan’s family in Manhattan and Chatham, New York; holidays with her daughter Patty, Michael and family in West Boylston, Massachusetts; winter vacations in their home in Boca Raton, Florida; numerous flights to southern California to visit her sister, Florence; and a trip this past April with Patty and family to Paradise Valley, Arizona, to visit her grandson. Dot enjoyed visits at her home with her son Doug and Linda who brought lobster stew and took her to visit her oldest school friend, Millie.
We will miss her beautiful blue eyes, sass, tenacity, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and adventurous spirit.
Abiding by Dorothy’s wishes, all services are private. The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.
Assisting the MacRae-Kilburn family is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Dorothy’s name to the American Cancer Society.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
