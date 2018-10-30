BRISTOL — Dorothy B. (Preble) Keniston went to be with the Lord on Oct. 28, 2018, at age 94.
She was born in Bristol on June 7, 1924, the daughter of George E. and Dorothy (Littlefield) Preble. To her family, she was always known as “Tootie.”
Dorothy was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol High School with the Class of 1942. She went on to study nursing at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, under the nurses cadet program.
On July 7, 1946, she married the love of her life, James M. Keniston Jr. They enjoyed 66 years together until his passing in 2012.
Dorothy worked at InsulFab Plastics in West Franklin as a quality control inspector until age 70.
After retirement, James and Dorothy traveled throughout the United States and Canada. They took several road trips to the West Coast to visit family.
She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, family outings, and especially watching Red Sox games.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents; her husband, James; grandson David Huckins; two brothers, George and Charles Preble; two nephews, Paul Plante and Walter Preble; and a son-in-law, Wilfred Gauthier.
She is survived by her four children, James Keniston III and wife Cheryl of Caldwell, Idaho, Druscilla Gauthier of Franklin, Nancy Woodward and husband Brent of Franklin, and Roger Keniston and wife Diane of Concord; seven grandchildren, Liane, Lindsey, Lacey, Tina, Ann, Jennifer, and Keith; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Survivors also include a sister, Judy Plante, and husband William of Manchester; two brothers, Ronnie Preble and wife Mary of Bristol and Clinton Preble and wife Lidia of Lake Placid, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
A visiting hour will be on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be to Paralyzed Veterans of America, PO Box 921, Wilton, NH 03086-0921; or Franklin Visiting Nurse Assn. and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
