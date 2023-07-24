Dorothy B. Harris, 91

LUMBERTON, North Carolina — Dorothy "Dottie" B. Harris, 91, a long-time resident of Lunenburg, Massachusetts, danced her way into eternity on July 3, in Lumberton, North Carolina.
She was welcomed into this world on Jan. 28, 1932, in Laconia, New Hampshire, a welcome blessing to her proud parents Ernest and Eda (Crawford) Gilman, and her only sibling, Elaine.
Dottie's legacy lives on through her surviving children, Stephen Moore and his partner Dot Cameron, Lori Montalvo, Jacquelyn Harris, and John Harris and his wife Carolyn. With a “grand” total of 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, Dottie's family tree grew as vibrantly as the flowers she nurtured. She had a special place in her heart for her granddaughter Jessica, whom she often claimed as her own, and lovingly embraced each of her beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Everyone she met was quickly on the receiving end of her warm hugs, contagious laughter and the best home-baked treats. Dottie truly had a knack for making everyone feel loved.
Dottie has joyfully reunited with her loved ones that have already taken their final bow. She joined a star-studded cast of family already in the great beyond, including her father, Ernest Gilman; mother, Eda (Crawford) Gilman; sister, Elaine (Gilman) Millette; son, Jeffrey Moore; daughter, Bonnie Parks; and son, Henry Harris. She and her self-proclaimed soul dog "Rocky" were an inseparable duo — he joined her side on July 13. We know they're all having a grand reunion up there, filled with laughter and joy.
Dottie loved all things, and ice cream was definitely at the top of that list. Her family and friends know she's managing all of the ice cream socials from afar. While we bid farewell to the spitfire we know and love, let's remember that life is a dance, and she taught us all some fancy moves.
In honor of her vivacious spirit, a Celebration of Life will be held in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire, at a private gathering. There we will share stories, laughter and love as we honor the life of this remarkable woman.
To the family and friends of Dorothy "Dottie" Harris, we extend our deepest condolences. May her memory twirl through your hearts, bringing smiles and warmth, even on the most somber days. Dottie's zest for life will forever be an inspiration, reminding us to dance like nobody's watching, love like you’ve never been hurt and live like it’s heaven on earth.
